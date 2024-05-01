Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st May, 2024

Campions name squad for Isle of Man trip

By Stephen Ignacio
1st May 2024

Gibraltar netball national team selectors named their squad for the forthcoming trip to the Isle of Man where the Campions will be playing in the 2nd Division of the Europe Netball Open Event.
Gibraltar will face Malta, Switzerland and France where they will be hoping to produce the type of results which could take them into the 1st Division after missing out the last time to the Isle of Man.
Gibraltar open their campaign on Thursday 16th May against France.
They will then play two matches on Friday 17th against Malta and Switzerland before they find out against whom they will play on Saturday 18th May.
The latest squad selection sees a change in selection with some of the younger players now pushing through the ranks into senior positions.
With the core spine of the team very much a stable backbone which has experience playing together during the past years the Campions head to the Isle of Man with a strong squad with strong shooters within their ranks.
Among the players selected are Megan Prescott who returns to national team selection. Iris Hartman alongside Chloe Hernandez and Megan Ruiz have pushed through the ranks to establish themselves in the senior ranks. Whilst new faces in Emma Torres and Natasha Mena, both who have played within the national team ranks at youth level make a breakthrough into the senior ranks as the Campions enter what seems to be a seamless transitional stage where the national squad pathway is starting to show its strengths in creating a stable squad.

