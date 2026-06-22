GABBA U14s show progress from being in Cadiz League

The presence and impact of GABBA teams in the Cádiz youth leagues came to the forefront this Saturday.

Hopes that Gibraltar’s return to these leagues could herald a return to developing more elite players for the national team—by offering a varied and competitive environment—had been put to the test. Saturday provided an extended opportunity to observe some of the positives this experience has delivered.

GABBA hosted its U14 Summer Slam at the Tercentenary Sports Hall this Saturday, with teams from La Línea, Miramar, Candray and Manilva playing alongside Gibraltar’s U14 sides.

Having competed in the Cádiz provincial leagues this season, the teams were very aware of each other’s potential on the court, with GABBA U14s having performed well throughout the campaign.

Playing across the full court on the newly laid sports hall flooring at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, this was also an opportunity for GABBA to test its organisation and equipment ahead of the European Championship for Small Countries, which is to be hosted on the Rock from this coming Tuesday.

The expected 9.30am start proved somewhat problematic, with the visiting sides just about arriving in time for tip-off.

The first match saw Gibraltar Under-14 girls play against Unión La Línea Basket. After over half an hour of warm-up across the full court, the Gibraltar team were more than ready to take on the challenge of opening the Summer Slam in earnest.

Not seeing their opponents on court to warm up did have its drawbacks. With ten minutes before tip-off and the music now blaring in the background, coach Teuma took them through their final paces as the visitors prepared to take to the court.

None of this was, however, a surprise to the Gibraltar team, experienced in travelling to venues across the region and aware of some of the issues that can affect travel schedules. As hosts, they were also aware that the psychological advantage was supposedly on their side.

Tip-off took place as scheduled, counted down on the big screens very much in the style spectators can expect for the forthcoming senior men’s European tournament.

Slowly, the southern end of the stands filled as parents, relatives and friends arrived to watch—many of them supporting the visiting La Línea team.

La Línea started strongly, immediately pressing the hosts. Gibraltar held firm to deny them an early score before taking their own chance to open the scoring, with the first two points going to GABBA.

Very evenly matched, the game developed into a tightly contested affair. Gibraltar made good use of counterattacks from interceptions.

One issue quickly became apparent: technical gremlins affected the electronics, with the scoreboard showing a very different score from what was happening on court.

The Summer Slam already demonstrated its value as a test event, helping to identify glitches that could otherwise disrupt the major tournament in the week ahead.

Gibraltar’s young basketball talents showed the benefits of having played together throughout the season. Combining well and understanding each other’s game, there was strong movement between players. Playing in unison, some of the vulnerabilities seen in past selections were no longer evident.

Confidence grew as the first quarter progressed, with some excellent combination play and two valuable conversions late on.

Gibraltar led 10–6 at the end of the first quarter after a timeout close to the buzzer.

La Línea cut the deficit almost immediately at the start of the second quarter, but Gibraltar responded to finish the period 10–6 in front.

La Línea started the second quarter scoring first. The match remained a tightly contested affair with neither side giving much away.

GABBA opened up a four-point lead but saw La Línea draw level at 12–12.

A number of defensive blocks and interceptions proved crucial as Gibraltar retook the lead following turnovers.

Reading a pass well for another interception, Gibraltar made it 16–12 with two and a half minutes to go before half-time.

Winning key defensive rebounds, GABBA extended their lead to 22–12 with a minute remaining.

With just twenty seconds left before the break, a good move from La Línea saw them score to make it 22–15 at half-time.

Already at the break, fans were using hand-held fans as the early morning heat made for a warm contest.

The tone of the Summer Slam had been set early. A tight contest in the second half saw Gibraltar maintain their lead, although it was reduced to 24–22 with five minutes of the third quarter remaining.

La Línea levelled at 24–24, setting up a major challenge. The vocal support from the visiting Spanish contingent was notable, outweighing the smaller local crowd.

La Línea took the lead for the first time at 28–26 before the end of the third quarter, before Gibraltar battled back. They retook the lead at 29–28 but soon found La Línea regaining it once again.

La Línea went into the final break leading 32–31.

Gibraltar started the final quarter strongly, leading 35–32 almost immediately.

However, missed easy chances proved costly, even as they extended their lead to 37–32 before their opponents responded.

La Línea began to claw back the deficit in the final four minutes, closing to within two points.

With two minutes remaining, ULB levelled at 41–41.

An electric atmosphere built inside the warm venue.

Watching from the sidelines, the GABBA U14 boys team waited to play next against ULB boys.

The visitors earned two opportunities from free throws and open play, retaking the lead at 44–41 with a minute remaining.

They held firm against Gibraltar’s offensive pressure and added a free throw to extend their lead. Two passing errors allowed La Línea to break again, stretching the advantage to 47–41. GABBA clawed two points back in the final tense twenty seconds but risked conceding further fouls.

The visitors won the first match of the day 49–43 in a highly entertaining encounter.

Tiredness and heat had an impact across the tournament as the boys also took to the court for their own mini league. The Tercentenary Sports Hall proved to be a warm venue even with side doors open and no air conditioning available.

The excitement did not subside, however. The intensity of the opening match carried through the day, with rivalries beginning to form as momentum flowed into the subsequent games.

As with the GABBA girls’ team, the U14 boys showed the benefits of consistent play together in the Cádiz league.

Strong teamwork and an understanding of each other’s game provided a more fluid approach. Early points in their first match reflected this, as they stretched their opponents’ defence.

Greater confidence in both execution and support play was evident, shaped by weekly competition against varied and challenging opposition.

Sideline guidance came in short bursts rather than constant instruction, highlighting how the players had learned to operate independently as a unit.

The Summer Slam, while providing the excitement of a regional tournament on the Rock, also served as a valuable preparation event ahead of EuroBasket competitions for the older age groups. It demonstrated how GABBA’s presence in the Cádiz leagues has already laid important foundations for the competitive development of Gibraltar’s youth basketball, with an eye towards the international stage.

An encouraging 12–4 lead against ULB in the early stages of the boys’ first match brought many of these issues to the forefront.

GABBA teams had an excellent performances, with the GABBA U-14 Boys securing second place and the GABBA U-14 Girls finishing third.