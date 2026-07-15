GABBA U18s head abroad for Eurobasket

It’s the turn of the u18’s to participate in their respective FIBA EuroBasket Division C competitions. Both delegations travel to Malaga airport on Sunday morning to fly to their destinations.

The Women go to Peja in Kosovo, where they will play in Group B, against Armenia (Tuesday, 4:30 pm), Kosovo (Wednesday, 7:00 pm), and Georgia (Thursday, 4:30 pm).

Friday is a rest day, and matches to determine final positions will be played on Saturday and Sunday, when they will come up against teams from Group A (Malta, Albania and Cyprus).

The delegation, led by its Head, Lianne Whitfield, with Coach Valerie Doherty, Assistant Coach Kira Ruiz and Physio Joyce Evans, making up the staff, has the following players:

Isabelle Dalmedo (captain), Phoebe Reyes, Sheniah Efigenio, Ursule Verseckaite, Hayley Cerisola, Daniela Martinez, Tasnim El Yettefti, Malak Kriech, Erin Doherty, Briella Bagu, Lily Mauro and Chloe Balban.

The Men go to Shkodra, in Albania, where they will play in Group A, coincidentally, playing the same opposition as the Women on the first two days, that is, Armenia (Tuesday, 3:30 pm) and Kosovo (Wednesday, 8:30 pm), and Andorra (Thursday, 8:30 pm). Final placings will be decided with matches on Saturday and Sunday against teams from Group B (Malta, San Marino, Albania, Moldova)

Head of Delegation, GABBA Vice President Ian Felice, Coach Abdul Afrah, Assistant Coach Stuart Felice and Therapist David Connor will be caring for the following players:

Marco O’Connor (captain), Javier Andrews, Tom Appleton, Gustav Augrell, Lee Davis, Javier Felice, Kayden Garcia, Evan Lima, Oliver Lines, Enrique Navarro, Jeevan Sandhu and Kingsley Sylvester.