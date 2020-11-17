Gabriela’s hike up Med Steps raises over £1,500 for Diabetes Gibraltar

Superhero Gabriela Pope climbed Med Steps last Saturday and raised over £1,500 for Diabetes Gibraltar.

Gabriela, who is nine years old and diabetic, wanted to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes, which is sometimes confused with the more common Type 2 diabetes.

She originally set herself a target of £50 and was delighted that the amount she raised surpassed that.

“She was great, and even though the weather wasn’t the best to begin with, it turned out lovely,” said her mum Angela Martine.

“Her fundraising is through the roof…£1,577,” she added.

Miss Pope was joined on the walk by her best friend Jasmine, her mum, stepdad Luke, brother Dylan and Jasmine’s mum Karina Sanchez.

If anyone would like to donate, please contact Angela Martine on Facebook.