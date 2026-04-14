GACO launches guide for new starters in TCSP sector

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers has launched a new guide aimed at people entering Gibraltar’s trust and company service providers sector, with the publication authored by Reda Harma, a graduate of the University of Gibraltar who works in the industry.

“The New Starter’s Guide to Trust and Company Service Providers in Gibraltar” is intended as an introduction to the sector for those joining the local employment market through TCSP roles.

According to GACO, the guide outlines the types of legal vehicles available in Gibraltar, their uses, and the legislative and regulatory frameworks that govern the sector.

Carlos Martins, the Chairperson for GACO, said: “It is incredibly refreshing to see a young talent like Reda, who has made Gibraltar his professional home, so keen to share his expertise with the next generation.”

“This initiative evidences GACO’s long-term commitment to supporting young professionals.”

“By providing a clear tour d’horizon of the sector, we are ensuring that the entry point into that industry is accessible, professional, and grounded in excellence.”

Mr Harma wrote the guide after moving into the TCSP sector following his studies at the University of Gibraltar, with the aim of bridging the gap between academic theory and the practical realities of Gibraltar’s financial services landscape.

GACO said the guide had received the full support of its committee and would be made available to members and TCSP institutions to help with the onboarding and training of junior practitioners.

The guide is available on GACO’s website at https://www.gaco.gi/news/empowering-the-next-generation-gaco-launches-the-essential-guide-to-gibraltar-tcsps-by-reda-harma