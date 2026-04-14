Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GACO launches guide for new starters in TCSP sector

Image from GACO website

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2026

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers has launched a new guide aimed at people entering Gibraltar’s trust and company service providers sector, with the publication authored by Reda Harma, a graduate of the University of Gibraltar who works in the industry.

“The New Starter’s Guide to Trust and Company Service Providers in Gibraltar” is intended as an introduction to the sector for those joining the local employment market through TCSP roles.

According to GACO, the guide outlines the types of legal vehicles available in Gibraltar, their uses, and the legislative and regulatory frameworks that govern the sector.

Carlos Martins, the Chairperson for GACO, said: “It is incredibly refreshing to see a young talent like Reda, who has made Gibraltar his professional home, so keen to share his expertise with the next generation.”

“This initiative evidences GACO’s long-term commitment to supporting young professionals.”

“By providing a clear tour d’horizon of the sector, we are ensuring that the entry point into that industry is accessible, professional, and grounded in excellence.”

Mr Harma wrote the guide after moving into the TCSP sector following his studies at the University of Gibraltar, with the aim of bridging the gap between academic theory and the practical realities of Gibraltar’s financial services landscape.

GACO said the guide had received the full support of its committee and would be made available to members and TCSP institutions to help with the onboarding and training of junior practitioners.

The guide is available on GACO’s website at https://www.gaco.gi/news/empowering-the-next-generation-gaco-launches-the-essential-guide-to-gibraltar-tcsps-by-reda-harma

Most Read

Gib residents spared tight checks as Spain applies EES measures at border 

Wed 8th Apr, 2026

Local News

Police investigate vehicle fire as suspected arson

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

Royal Navy serviceman to take on Royal Marines charity challenge

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

Gib faces £40m hit due to UK’s increased online gaming duty 

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Chamber backs new Upper Rock shuttle service

14th April 2026

Local News
Draft legislation seeks to tighten parole rules for sex offenders

14th April 2026

Local News
Ministry hosts digital inclusion event for older people

14th April 2026

Local News
Calentita to return with two day event

14th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026