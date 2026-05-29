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Fri 29th May, 2026

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Local News

Ministry announces second Age Symposium for older persons

By Chronicle Staff
29th May 2026

The Ministry for Equality has announced the second edition of its Age Symposium, aimed at promoting inclusion, wellbeing and active participation for older persons in Gibraltar.

The event will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall on June 10 and will bring together stakeholders, service providers, community organisations and older persons to discuss issues affecting the older generation.

The symposium will also provide an opportunity for participants to share experiences and contribute to policies and initiatives reflecting the needs and contributions of older members of the community.

Sir Joe Bossano, Constituency MP for all senior citizens, will deliver a short presentation sharing his views on matters relating to older persons and community participation.

The Ministry said the second symposium would build on the inaugural event and provide feedback on issues and suggestions raised by participants, including progress made and work currently under way in response to concerns identified.

The symposium forms part of the Ministry’s wider programme of engagement with older persons.

Recent initiatives have included the marking of the International Day of Older Persons in October, Golden Week in December and an event entitled Enhancing Financial Safeguards for Older Persons, aimed at professionals, which was held on May 27.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said, “Following the positive response to our first Age Symposium, I am very pleased to announce this second event which will continue the important conversations surrounding ageing, inclusion and participation. It is essential that older persons continue to have a platform where their voices are heard and where they can directly contribute to shaping policies and services that affect their daily lives. I am also delighted that Sir Joe Bossano will be joining us to deliver a talk as part of the event.”

The event is free but registration is required. Those wishing to attend can email equality.events@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20066819.

Numbers are limited and early registration is encouraged.

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