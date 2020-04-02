GADS delivers ‘Meals on Wheels’ to dementia patients

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society has been delivering some 30 ‘Meals On Wheels’ a day to people living with dementia in the community.

The initiative is available, to those with dementia, on the weekdays after the Bella Vista Day Centre stopped its services due to Covid-19.

The Day Centre is now being temporarily used as a Residence for the elderly patients who have been transferred from John Cochrane Ward at St Bernards.

As many of the Bella Vista Day Centre service users at now at home, GADS felt that they and others living with dementia in the community would “welcome a hot meal to help them and their families during these hard and difficult times.”

If you know of anyone who would benefit from this initiative contact GADS on Tel : 56001422.