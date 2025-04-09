Gambling survey launched ahead of Ethical Gambling Forum 2025

A survey has been launched ahead of this year’s Ethical Gambling Forum (EGF) in Gibraltar, which will take place on April 29-30, 2025.

The survey aims to gather information on the prevalence of gambling in Gibraltar, including the type and frequency of gambling activity among residents, as well as any concerns individuals may have about their own or someone else’s gambling behaviour.

Now in its fourth year, the EGF will bring together industry stakeholders, senior executives, regulators, safer gambling teams, compliance professionals, addiction treatment providers and other experts.

The forum will provide practical advice, case studies and open discussions on how operators can build a more responsible, ethical and sustainable gambling industry.

Gibraltar’s gambling sector accounts for around a quarter of the local workforce, and the conference will offer an opportunity to showcase the jurisdiction’s regulatory standards to the international responsible gambling community.

Speakers and delegates have been confirmed from Pittsburgh, USA, Botswana, Malta, Finland, Uganda, as well as the UK, mainland Europe and Gibraltar.

The conference promotes a responsible, transparent and collaborative approach to gambling, supporting operators in adopting best practices in safer gambling, ESG and corporate governance.

Further information and registration details are available at www.egf.events. The survey can be accessed online at https://shorturl.at/jUrDd