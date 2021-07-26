Gaming and finance ‘doing well’ despite dual ‘horror’ of Brexit and Covid
Despite the “last two years of horror”, the businesses in Gibraltar’s gaming and financial services sectors are ‘doing well” and are “resilient”, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, said. Brexit was “without question” the biggest challenge, until the Covid-19 pandemic came along. “Yet, quite incredibly, both of these sectors have adjusted, planned and...
