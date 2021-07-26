Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gaming and finance ‘doing well’ despite dual ‘horror’ of Brexit and Covid

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
26th July 2021

Despite the “last two years of horror”, the businesses in Gibraltar’s gaming and financial services sectors are ‘doing well” and are “resilient”, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, said. Brexit was “without question” the biggest challenge, until the Covid-19 pandemic came along. “Yet, quite incredibly, both of these sectors have adjusted, planned and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential development on site of KGV hospital

Thu 22nd Jul, 2021

Brexit

Gibraltar and UK say Commission's draft mandate ‘cannot form basis for treaty talks’

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar must be ‘ready to conclude a treaty, or walk away’, Garcia says

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A day in the life: Gibraltar’s beach cleaners Part One

25th July 2021

Local News
Youngsters capture Commonwealth Park in photography workshop

25th July 2021

Hassan Nahon to abstain from supporting ‘budget of decay’

23rd July 2021

Local News
Feetham’s message to Govt on public finances: ‘We told you so’

23rd July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021