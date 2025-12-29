GAMPA celebrates ten years

At the John Mackintosh Hall, the buzz of expectations was palpable. Not even severe weather warnings could have dampened the spirits of those who were looking forward to the Gibraltar Academy of Performing Arts’s (GAMPA) 10th anniversary gala.

They did two packed shows last weekend. There is almost a certainty that GAMPA events always succeed in carving another notch in their totem of accolades and this night was not going to be the exception.

Their orchestra, directed by Louis Monge, kicked off with a medley of well-known show tunes and anthemic pop songs which, over the years, have been featured on stage by the academy. Until GAMPA came into existence, having an orchestra of this size and calibre had only ever been a pipe dream.

A 35-strong choir put us in the festive mood with All I want for Christmas and, as the applause faded, Bella Navas (a GIBFYM Most Promising Singer) gave us her vocal of Someone like You with delicate touches and soaring highs.

Aditya Dhanwani then sat at the offstage piano and delivered a solo with the style and finesse of a consummate showman.

A small group of senior dancers stepped up for a sensitive choreography of Carol of the Bells offering an evocative dance in their blue costumes.

School Dayze, a sketch from a drama festival play by Christian Santos and Tanya Santini, was performed by Years 4 and 5 students. It is a witty send up of ‘things that we have to learn’ at school, brilliantly delivered by an ensemble cast.

With a half-dozen items already accounted for from the list that Jeremy Perez had provided me, the first third of the concert had flown by seamlessly and with variety and pizzazz, showing off the multiple skills picked up by the committed youngsters.

From The Greatest Showman, vocalist Janelle Gallardo sung This is Me and that was the intro to the musicals, with Gino Ochello and Tiana Cartwright then delivering an exquisite duet from We will Rock You. There’s no time for Us was a vocal highlight for me at that point.

Adele Caetano and the full choir followed on with another Queen hit, Somebody to Love, and then Eloise Caetano and past students delivered I am so much Better from Legally Blonde.

This refreshing segment from the musicals gave way to another soloist on piano, young Darius Oliva, a past GibFYM winner now studying at Trinity Laban conservatoire. Although the piano was offstage, a large back screen allowed us to see the flourishes that Darius elegantly executed up and down the ivories. Surely a concert pianist in the making, playing Liszt’s Sonneto del Petrarca while we watched spellbound for a fleeting seven minutes.

Darius gave way to a sketch from past drama festivals featuring Celine Azopardi in Girl with Shoulder Pads, a compelling monologue which was seamlessly followed by a group piece from Insert Label Here, a well-choreographed and exciting piece which was my drama highlight.

There was another monologue, Signed me -Luna, by Luna Lee from the 2023 drama festival rounding up the drama sketches. Luna reprised her role in a riveting performance too.

The second third of the programme had flown by and the gears would be going up several notches on the way to the finale over the next half-dozen items on my list. There was no concert programme as such and voiceovers did all the introductions.

Whitney Houston’s tune How will I know saw the full GAMPA youth choir on stage with their well drilled rework of the Soul classic and, at the key change, excitement levels in the hall were rising.

Ella Vinet then joined them for River Deep Mountain High, now a firm favourite in the choir’s repertoire and with audiences too. This was now GAMPA on steroids and it reminded us why we follow their journey year on year.

Could they top this one? Of course they could and they did.

William Gomez’s Ave Maria, brilliantly arranged by Louis Monge, was enjoyed by all of Gibraltar at Bishop Charlie’s ordination a couple of Sundays ago and this time it was enjoyed by the full house at the John Mac. It was in stark contrast to River Deep, but equally compelling as a tribute to one of our greatest musicians.

Tiffanny Ferrary joined the choir for Disney’s I surrender which brought the house down before GAMPA principal Tanya Santini McClelland stepped onto the stage for a few words, first praising the previous choir organizer, Kathy Batchelor, and highlighting the “transformative power of the arts in young people.”

She then introduced minister Christian Santos who, in turn, praised her and all previous ministers involved in bringing GAMPA to its present reality.

Luis Monge was recognised for his great work with the orchestra but somehow, Jeremy Perez the vocal coach behind the choir and soloists was omitted. Nerves on stage and emotion of the moment no doubt, as Christian Santos paid a moving tribute to Erin Valverde and her journey through GAMPA.

A resounding version of the classic Miracles saw Christian Santos taking lead vocals and also sharing it with Amy Bonavia and Leon Alvarez with the choir in full voice.

It was a spectacular ending which also saw choruses of River Deep - Mountain High reprised as the entire audience was by now up on their feet, as always, on these joyous and memorable concerts that GAMPA academy has been treating us with for the last ten years.

Here’s wishing them many more years of artistic contributions to our community.

We are indeed lucky and blessed to have them among us and their 10th anniversary galas (they did two sold-out shows) were spectacular achievements that brought home their high standards in performing arts.