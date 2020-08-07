Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GAMPA mural completed

By Chronicle Staff
7th August 2020

The Minister for Heritage and Culture, Dr John Cortes, visited the street art mural produced by Monica Popham on the facade of the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

The mural produced by the Fine Arts University student takes inspiration from her sister’s trumpet playing at the Academy, with the colourful and bright piece reflecting the energy of performances produced by GAMPA.

This is Monica’s first time painting on this scale with the artist overcoming the challenges presented by the site itself to complete the piece.

The mural was selected from a number of entries by the Street Art Committee.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is coordinating the production of these street art murals on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar.

