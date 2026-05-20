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Wed 20th May, 2026

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Local News

Garcia builds on relationship with British Overseas Territories

By Chronicle Staff
20th May 2026

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, represented the Government of Gibraltar at an online meeting of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association to prepare for this year’s Joint Ministerial Council in November.

The Joint Ministerial Council is a high-level meeting between leaders and ministers from the UK and the Overseas Territories.

Topics discussed include constitutional development, relations with international organisations, transparency in financial services, human rights and national resilience.

Dr Garcia joined leaders, ministers and senior officials from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Saint Helena, Tristan da Cunha and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

He was accompanied by the Gibraltar Representative to the United Kingdom, Jonathan Scott, and the Executive Director of Gibraltar House in London, Tyrone Duarte.

The two-hour discussion followed last November’s Joint Ministerial Council and prepared the ground for this year’s meeting.

Dr Garcia reaffirmed Gibraltar’s commitment to working closely with colleagues across the Territories.

“These meetings matter. We must continue to foster a good working relationship with other British Overseas Territories. We each face distinct challenges, but we also have a lot in common that we can work on together,” he said.

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