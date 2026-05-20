Santos attends IDAHOT+ Forum in Copenhagen

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, attended the IDAHOT+ Forum in Copenhagen alongside the Ministry of Equality’s Policy Development Officer, Marlene Dalli.

The annual international forum brings together ministers, policymakers, equality bodies, civil society organisations and human rights advocates from across Europe to discuss challenges and priorities relating to LGBTI equality.

This year’s theme, “Pushing for Progress: Addressing Challenges and Shaping the Future of LGBTI Equality in Europe”, focused on strengthening protections, combating discrimination and sharing best practice in equality and inclusion.

The forum was co-hosted by the Government of Denmark, the Nordic Council of Ministers and the Council of Europe to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Lesbophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia and Intersexphobia, which is marked annually on May 17.

The Government said Gibraltar continues to uphold a legal framework that protects the rights and dignity of LGBT persons, with reforms including the Crimes Act 2011, which criminalises hatred and harassment on the grounds of sexual orientation, and the Civil Partnership Act 2014.

Other reforms include protections for transgender persons under amendments to the Equal Opportunities Act, and changes to the Civil Marriage Act in 2016 allowing civil marriage between same-sex couples.

Further legislative reforms are progressing, including provisions relating to conversion practices and transgender hate crime protections through amendments to the Crimes Act. These are expected to proceed to Parliament next month.

Mr Santos said: “Attending the IDAHOT+ Forum in Copenhagen has also provided an important opportunity to engage directly with Ministers, equality experts and organisations from across Europe on the challenges that continue to affect LGBTI persons internationally.”

“It has been valuable to hear about the experiences, policies and initiatives being developed elsewhere, while also being able to highlight Gibraltar’s own progress in this area. Our Government’s commitment remains clear: to continue building a society where all persons feel safe, valued and protected under the law."

Anybody who believes they have experienced abuse because of their sexual orientation or gender identity is encouraged to contact the Royal Gibraltar Police on 200 72500, or call 999 in an emergency.