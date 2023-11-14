Garcia meets new Foreign Secretary David Cameron

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, met the UK’s new Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister, Lord David Cameron, at a meeting of the Governments of the UK and the British Overseas Territories taking place in London.

During the meeting, Dr Garcia had a brief exchange with Lord Cameron and the Foreign Secretary sent his best wishes to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, a spokesperson for No.6 Covent Place said.

Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have met Lord Cameron before during his time as Prime Minister, the Government spokesperson added.