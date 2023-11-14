Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Nov, 2023

Garcia meets new Foreign Secretary David Cameron

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2023

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, met the UK’s new Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister, Lord David Cameron, at a meeting of the Governments of the UK and the British Overseas Territories taking place in London.

During the meeting, Dr Garcia had a brief exchange with Lord Cameron and the Foreign Secretary sent his best wishes to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, a spokesperson for No.6 Covent Place said.

Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have met Lord Cameron before during his time as Prime Minister, the Government spokesperson added.

