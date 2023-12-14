Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

UK Govt reaffirms ‘enduring commitment’ to counter ‘hostile sovereignty claims’ over OTs

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2023

The UK Government has reaffirmed its “enduring commitment to countering hostile sovereignty claims” over any of its overseas territories, underlining too the rights of people in those territories to determine their own future. The commitments were contained in the text of a joint declaration by the UK Government and the overseas territories agreed at a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

The Primal run - a shopping Mecca

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

Christmas time celebrated at Notre Dame and St Joseph’s Nursery Schools

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

Miss Gibraltar 2024 contestants select their numbers

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

CM to be interviewed on ‘Hoy Por Hoy’

14th December 2023

Garcia meets new Foreign Secretary David Cameron

14th November 2023

National Day party held for GADS social group

8th September 2023

UK/Spain News
Summer 2022 was ‘a sign of things to come’ for UK climate, says Met Office

27th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023