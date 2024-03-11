Garcia underscores Rock’s links to Commonwealth on Commonwealth Day

The Gibraltar Government underlined its commitment to growing Gibraltar’s socio-economic and political ties to the Commonwealth as it marked Commonwealth Day today.

In a statement, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister who also has responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, said the significance to Gibraltar of the Commonwealth continued to develop “from strength to strength” each year.

“Over the last months, we have continued to see our relationship grow not just with the Overseas Territories but bigger Nations too,” Dr Garcia said.

“The Commonwealth Family of Nations gives us the opportunity to continue diversifying our links in a way that can only be beneficial to Gibraltar as we foster new connections around the world in terms of support but also business and trade.”

“[The Gibraltar Government] has invested time and resources to develop these business and social relationships and remains committed to growing the social-economic and political ties with the rest of the Commonwealth, where Gibraltar is a valued member and has a voice and role to play in discussing real issues like climate change, education, growth and equality for the entire Commonwealth”.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated annually by over 2.6 million people across the Commonwealth nations.

This year’s theme is ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’.

Over the last year, the Gibraltar Government has continued its commitment to the Commonwealth by participating in and organising various events.

Last week Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for Health, Care and Business, and Pat Orfila, Minister for Housing and the University of Gibraltar, attended the British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference in Malta as part of a Gibraltar delegation that also included Opposition MP Atrish Sanchez.

In July last year, a team of Gibraltar athletes attended the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago and participated in the swimming and athletics categories.

Gibraltar also joined in with the Commonwealth nations last May to mark the Coronation of King Charles.

The Chief Minister and the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, were invited to attend the King’s official Coronation Ceremony, which No.6 Convent Place said was “a first in Gibraltar’s history”.

In Gibraltar, the day was marked with a parade which involved service personnel from British Forces Gibraltar and members representing all of Gibraltar's essential services.

Also in May last year, a Gibraltar coat of arms stained-glass window was revealed within the Speaker’s House by Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

New stained-glass windows depicting all 16 Overseas Territories’ coats of arms were unveiled “as a permanent and tangible reminder of the strong and close links between the UK and its wider family”, No.6 said.

The Gibraltar Parliament and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Gibraltar Branch hosted the CPA Executive Committee for their mid-year meeting in Gibraltar last April.

The two-day meeting welcomed speakers and MPs from across the Commonwealth, both in-person and via video link.

Delegates discussed key governance issues and planning for the year including the CPA’s legal status, financial reporting and future activities.

To mark Commonwealth Day this year, the Government is inviting entries from children who are attending school in Gibraltar, or further studies in the United Kingdom, for an essay competition on Gibraltar’s relationship with the Commonwealth.

The entries will be divided into four categories, so that younger children do not compete against older ones.

The first category will be for Lower Primary, the second for Upper Primary, the third category will be for students of comprehensive and college age, and the fourth one for students from Gibraltar aged 18 or over in full time education in the United Kingdom.

The prize for the winning entry, in each of the four categories, will be £150.

Those who want to take part should write a short 500-word essay on the theme of “Why the Commonwealth is important to Gibraltar?” and submit this by email to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi

Submissions should contain the name, address, contact number, email address, age, and the name of the educational institution as well as year of study.

The closing date for entries is 12 noon on March 29.