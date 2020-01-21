Gary Evans completes first ‘Tree-athlon’ in just over 17 hours
Gary Evans ran, cycled and swam with a tree on his back for 17hours 10 minutes last Sunday in a bid to raise awareness for a greener Gibraltar. Mr Evans completed his first Ironman Tree-athlon when he ran into the GASA car park at 11.10pm on Sunday evening. Mr Evans will complete an Ironman with...
