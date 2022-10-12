GBC holds public survey to gain further insight in viewing trends and opinions
GBC’s new CEO James Neish held a public survey on Wednesday to further understand how the public interacts with the broadcaster. Mr Neish recently returned to Gibraltar, after leaving his role as Senior Broadcast Journalist at the BBC. The public survey will aid Mr Neish understand what people watch and listen to, and shape the...
