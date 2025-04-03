Raul Mesa’s first book focuses on holistic well-being and the search for balance
Raul Mesa, a fitness instructor and nutritionist, has launched his first book, Searching for Balance, an exploration of mental health, nutrition and exercise. All profits of the book will go towards supporting local mental health projects. The book delves into mental health, nutrition and physical exercise, especially as modern stress factors are increasingly challenging individuals’...
