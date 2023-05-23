GBC Open Day donates £166,500 to Gib charities

The GBC Open Day has donated £166,500 to local charities.

The charity has revised the total collected for GBC Open Day 2022 up to £165,000, with some funds also left over from 2021. It expects to make further donations and announcements later this year.

“Being able to distribute more than £160,000 to very worthy causes has been possible thanks to people’s generosity,” said GBC chief executive and Open Day Trustee, James Neish.

“These are challenging times for many and I want to say a big thank you to the community for their overwhelming kindness and generosity.”

“It’s great to see that the GBC Open Day has huge support from people of all ages.”

The Open Day Trustees met recently and approved the following donations:

• Cancer Relief £50,000

• Possabilities £45,000

• Childline £22,000

• SNAG £15,000

• EV Foundation £10,000

• MBS Wellbeing £10,000

• PAAMOA £8,500

• CYE-CLE £6,000

Marisa Desoiza, the chairperson of Cancer Relief, said: “This gift makes a huge difference to the charity as costs rise and we have to keep pace with this upward trend to be able to fund all that we do. “

“The charity would not be able to offer the range of services it does were it not for the generosity of the community and in particular the GBC Open Day Trust which is one of our main supporters.”

Caroline Carter, chief executive of Childline Gibraltar, said: “I wanted to express my gratitude for this generous donation which represents the support and respect that the GBC Open Day Board have for the valuable work of Childline Gibraltar.”

“We will ensure that every pound is well spent and brings the highest impact to support children and families in our community”.

Jane Pizarro, promotions secretary PAAMOA, said: "It is with the help and support of people like yourselves that we are able to continue to provide our classes to the older population in Gibraltar and to encourage our members to participate in our organised events.”