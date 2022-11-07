GBC takes audience survey online

The GBC Audience Survey 2022 is now available online at https://www.gbc.gi/survey

It’s the next stage of the public consultation exercise announced by the new CEO James Neish.

Some 250 surveys have already been completed in a face-to-face exercise that was held by GBC at the Piazza last month.

James Neish said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has had their say already, we have now collated all the information and are ready to go with the online version which will run during November.”