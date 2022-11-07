Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GBC takes audience survey online

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2022

The GBC Audience Survey 2022 is now available online at https://www.gbc.gi/survey

It’s the next stage of the public consultation exercise announced by the new CEO James Neish.

Some 250 surveys have already been completed in a face-to-face exercise that was held by GBC at the Piazza last month.

James Neish said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has had their say already, we have now collated all the information and are ready to go with the online version which will run during November.”

Most Read

Local News

Police appeal for help after cruise passenger goes missing

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Sports

Futsal produces the dramas as two top four faced defeat

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Local News

Three police forces team up for Project Servator on Main Street

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
E-M-Power Challenge raises nearly £81,000, and counting

7th November 2022

Local News
Young writer launches ‘Into Dark Shadows’ novella

7th November 2022

Local News
Police appeal for help after cruise passenger goes missing

6th November 2022

Local News
As science develops, GHA looks to gene testing for more cancers

4th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022