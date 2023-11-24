Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Nov, 2023

GBC to air Cultural Awards Gala

The winners of last year's cultural awards. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2023

The Cultural Awards Gala 2023 will be shown live on GBC on Wednesday November 29 at 7:30pm.

This year’s Awards ceremony will be held at the Sunborn Hotel, to a live audience, running for an hour.

The ceremony will see shortlisted candidates receive prizes in the Youth Award (21 & Under), Senior Award (22 & Over) and Best Educational Project categories.

“These categories were part of a public vote, supported by Gibtelecom, with votes added to those by the Cultural Awards Board,” Gibraltar Cultural Services said in a statement.

“A number of additional awards were decided exclusively by the board.”

“These will be given in recognition of special and extraordinary achievements in culture and the arts, an ambassador to Gibraltar’s culture abroad, and for impact and longevity in the arts.”

In a statement GCS encouraged the public to tune into GBC and support Gibraltar’s cultural scene and the individuals and groups involved for their ongoing commitment, talent and creativity.

