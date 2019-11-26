GBC’s Open Day Charitable Trust approves grants worth £130,000

The GBC Open Day Charitable Trust has approved grants totalling over £130,000 after considering applications from a range of locally-registered charities.

The Trust confirmed the grants as GBC gears up for this year’s open day on December 11, with many fund-raising events taking place already amongst in the community ahead of the annual marathon television and radio shows.

The Trust expressed its gratitude to the business community and the numerous members of the public who join the fund-raising effort annually, and who last year contributed to a record-busting £165,000 being raised.

Every penny raised goes to a worthy cause, and the Trust on Thursday announced the following grants:

• Cancer Relief Gibraltar - £30,000 towards services provided by the charity at the Day Care Centre.

• Clubhouse Gibraltar - £21,000 towards the fitting out of a kitchen at their new premises in Main Street.

• Gibraltar Cardiac Association - £17,080 towards the installation of defibrillators in various public spaces.

• Childline Gibraltar - £15,000 towards funding of their Online Helpline Services Project.

• Three Kings' Cavalcade - £15,000 towards funding of floats and gifts for children in hospital and in care.

• Calpe House Trust - £10,000 towards ongoing sponsorship of the GBC Open Day Lounge at Calpe House in London (forms part of renewed three-year commitment).

• Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults - £10,000 towards the cost of classes for senior citizens.

• Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group - £4,900 towards the cost of educational services and furniture for the Dar-El-Hana Home in Tangier.

• Clinic Nepal - £3,500 towards ongoing work in health camps in Nepal.

• CYE-CYL - £3,000 towards motivational camps and sessions for local young people.

• HelpMeLearnAfrica - £2,000 towards works carried out by Gibraltarian volunteers for under-privileged communities in Ghana.

• Environmental Safety Group - £1,000 towards materials required for Clean Up The World 2019.

“The Open Day Charitable Trust relies on the support of the public and business community, and hopes that during 2020 it will be able to help many more locally-registered charities with their projects,” GBC said in a statement.

“Open Day donations really make a difference, so please give generously once again this year.”

“Trustees and Staff at GBC thank everyone in Gibraltar for their continuous support, and look forward to this year’s events on 11th December.”