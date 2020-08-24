Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Aug, 2020

GCA calls Govts measures 'discriminatory'

Stephen Ignacio

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2020

The Gibraltar Catering Association said the Government’s decision to impose a curfew on restaurants has been based on the actions of a minority of establishments that it feels have not kept to public health regulations.

It said this blanket curfew enforcing businesses to close at 1am instead of 2am is “discriminatory and grossly unfair”. .”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, last week said it was necessary to “stop some of the socialising seen”, highlighting the failure of some catering establishments or their patrons to keep to the rules.

But the GCA said these actions are “not reflective” of the vast majority of other bars and restaurants operating on the Rock.

“The Association’s position is that the blanket ruling over some 300 establishments, which [the] vast majority of stick to the regulations is discriminatory and grossly unfair,” the GCA said in response to the Chief Minister.

“If an establishment has been complying with the terms of their permits and have had no official complaints from government agencies they should not be deemed a risk to public health.”

“The GCA would encourage the government to treat venues that are public health offenders on a case by case basis and would fully support any legitimate closures of businesses on this basis.”

“The Association hopes that this curfew which eliminates a key business hour for many of our rule abiding members will be lifted as soon as possible and reiterates its desire to engage proactively with government agencies.”

