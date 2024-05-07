GCAB meet Citizens Advice UK Chief Executive

Gibraltar Citizens Advice held a meeting with the Chief Executive of UK Citizens Advice, Dame Clare Moriarty at the London Head Office following an invitation.

“The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the two organisations to better serve the needs of citizens in Gibraltar and the UK,” said a statement from GCAB.

“During the meeting, both parties discussed the importance of sharing best practices, resources, and expertise to enhance the services provided to individuals seeking advice and support.”

“They also explored opportunities for joint initiatives and projects that would benefit the communities they work for.”

“Dame Clare Moriarty expressed her appreciation for the work being done and initiated by Gibraltar Citizens Advice and reiterated the commitment of UK Citizens Advice to supporting the organization in its mission to provide free, confidential, and impartial advice to the people of Gibraltar.”

GCAB welcomed the opportunity to exchange ideas with Dame Clare Moriarty and expressed their enthusiasm for future collaborations that would benefit both organisations and the people they serve.

GCAB also attended the annual conference of Citizens Advice and met with Board members of Citizens Advice International (CAI). Gibraltar chairs Citizens Advice International.

