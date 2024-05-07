Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GCAB meet Citizens Advice UK Chief Executive

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2024

Gibraltar Citizens Advice held a meeting with the Chief Executive of UK Citizens Advice, Dame Clare Moriarty at the London Head Office following an invitation.

“The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the two organisations to better serve the needs of citizens in Gibraltar and the UK,” said a statement from GCAB.

“During the meeting, both parties discussed the importance of sharing best practices, resources, and expertise to enhance the services provided to individuals seeking advice and support.”

“They also explored opportunities for joint initiatives and projects that would benefit the communities they work for.”

“Dame Clare Moriarty expressed her appreciation for the work being done and initiated by Gibraltar Citizens Advice and reiterated the commitment of UK Citizens Advice to supporting the organization in its mission to provide free, confidential, and impartial advice to the people of Gibraltar.”

GCAB welcomed the opportunity to exchange ideas with Dame Clare Moriarty and expressed their enthusiasm for future collaborations that would benefit both organisations and the people they serve.

GCAB also attended the annual conference of Citizens Advice and met with Board members of Citizens Advice International (CAI). Gibraltar chairs Citizens Advice International.

For more information about Gibraltar Citizens Advice and its services, visit www.cab.gi or email info@cab.gi or phone: +350 200 40006.

Most Read

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Local News

GHA finds sharp increase in melanoma rates

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

‘Jurisdictional risk’ at forefront of CM’s reaction to Op Delhi search warrants, Inquiry told

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dolphins Youth Club Morocco cultural trip

7th May 2024

Local News
OBE Gibraltar Association host farewell dinner for Governor

7th May 2024

Local News
Mayor hosts GABBA’s 60th Anniversary Reception

7th May 2024

Local News
Spring cultural programme 2024 announced

7th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024