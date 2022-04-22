GCC assess Ukraine war as threat Level for Gibraltar remains moderate

The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) met earlier this week and concluded that the threat level should remain at moderate, with a terrorist attack being possible but not likely.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister and among a range of issues discussed, the GCC also addressed the developments in Ukraine and the measures that the Government has implemented in terms of sanctions against Russia and support to refugees from Ukraine.

The GCC also noted the advice that the Government issued in February 2022 alerting both individuals and organisations to an increased risk of cyber interference following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“While the GCC is not aware of any current specific threats to Gibraltar, organisations and the public are strongly encouraged to follow the guidance issued by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre to reduce the risk of falling victim to a cyber attack,” the GCC said.

Detailed guidance can be found on https://ncsc.gov.uk.

The GCC said it will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe.

“As ever, the Public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police,” the GCC said.