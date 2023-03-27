GCC to consider Tik Tok ban on Gibraltar Government phones after UK move
By Brian Reyes and PA The Gibraltar Contingency Council, which coordinates Gibraltar’s response to civil emergencies and security threats, will consider whether the Gibraltar Government should follow the UK’s lead and ban the Chinese social media app Tik Tok from government phones. Earlier this month, the UK Government banned TikTok from government phones with immediate...
