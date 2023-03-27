Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GCC to consider Tik Tok ban on Gibraltar Government phones after UK move

Photo by PA

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2023

By Brian Reyes and PA The Gibraltar Contingency Council, which coordinates Gibraltar’s response to civil emergencies and security threats, will consider whether the Gibraltar Government should follow the UK’s lead and ban the Chinese social media app Tik Tok from government phones. Earlier this month, the UK Government banned TikTok from government phones with immediate...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Features

Contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Local News

Former RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail arrested

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

New lead in case of missing sailor Simon Parkes

Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Reggae brings Eddy new challenges as a producer, songwriter and singer

25th March 2023

Local News
McGrail confident investigators will find he did nothing wrong, lawyer says

24th March 2023

UK/Spain News
Spanish police arrest seventh man in connection with Eastern Beach incident

24th March 2023

Features
Drama Festival judge eyes memorable scenes on stage

24th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023