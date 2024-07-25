Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Local News

GCS announce bookmark competition

Last year's winners. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2024

A bookmark competition creating awareness on dyslexia has been announced by Gibraltar Cultural Services. 

In conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, the theme is ‘Celebrating Strengths: Every Mind Matters”. 

Participants are invited to design bookmarks capturing the essence of dyslexia as a unique and valuable perspective, emphasising strengths such as creativity, innovation, resilience, determination, strong visual and spatial skills, people skills, entrepreneurial spirit and innovative problem-solving. 

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar, participants may submit up to three original works. 

There will be five categories, which include school years 3 to 6, school years 7 to 10 and school years 11 to 13. 

There is also an adult category and a Gibraltar themed category. 

The Overall Winner will receive the Ministry of Culture Prize of £500 and a trophy. 

Winners from each category will receive a prize of £100 and a trophy. 

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.  

Completed forms and bookmarks are to be submitted via email info@culture.gi, or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The deadline for entries is Friday 4th October 2024.  

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236. 

