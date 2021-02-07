GCS announce winners of competitions

Gibraltar Cultural Services held an art and a short story competition, for children and young people aged from School Years 2 to 13.

This initiative is aimed at those young people who are either staying at home or are attending the educational set ups in school.

Themes for both competitions was open.

For the art competition entrants could submit up to two original works electronically and the prize for each category was a £50 art supplies voucher.

The winners of the art competition were:

School years 2 to 4 – Xavier Quach - St Joesph’s Lower Primary Year 2

School years 5 to 7 – Keane Reyes - Bishop Fitzgerald School Year 6

School years 8 to 10 – Ruby Isola - Prior Park School Year 8

School years 11 to 13 - Emma Medici - Gibraltar Girls High School Year 13

For the short story competition entrants could submit up to two original works and the prize for the winning entry in each category was a £50 book voucher from Amazon.

The winners of the short story competition were:

School years 2 to 4 – Poppy Down - St Joseph’s Middle School, Year 3

School years 5 to 7 – Lili Murphy - Prior Park School, Year 7

School years 8 to 10 – Mikey Piris - Prior Park School, Year 9

School years 11 to 13 – Honor Easter - Prior Park School, Year 11