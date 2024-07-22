Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GCS announces the line up for the Big SLOP event

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, announced the entertainment programme for The Big SLOP (stay late order pizza) event taking place on Thursday, August 1 at the southern end of Eastern Beach.

The programme will run as follows:

• 6:00pm - No Limits Entertainment

• 6:30pm - Waves (Acoustic Trio)

• 7:30pm - No Limits Entertainment

• 8:10pm - Danza Academy

• 8:35pm - Mediterranean Dance School

• 9:00pm - Zumba with Yelly & surprise guests

• 9:45pm - No Limits Entertainment

Children’s inflatables will also provide fun entertainment throughout the evening for younger attendees.

Domino’s will have a stall selling pizza as from 6pm and the stand will also be used as pick-up point for any orders placed via their website.

“Part of my cultural vision is to ensure we are continually creating new and exciting events for all Gibraltarians to enjoy as a community,” said the Minister for Equality, Employment, Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos.

“The Big SLOP is one of four new events taking place over the summer season. We hope it will be well received by the public as I am sure a great evening will be had by all.”

For more information, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel 200 67236

