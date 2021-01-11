Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

GCS brings culture to the home

By Gabriella Peralta
11th January 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services has brought culture to the home throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns. Videos of cultural events from the past, as well as storytelling, art tours and fun activities for children are being posted daily to the GCS Facebook pages. GCS Head of Cultural Development Davina Barbara told the Chronicle about the educational programming. The...

