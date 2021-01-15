Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GCS encourages public to send in footage for Culture TV

By Chronicle Staff
15th January 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services launched Culture TV last year and is continuing to call on the public to submit any footage of local events, shows and performances.

GCS said the portal is going from strength to strength with ever increasing views and popularity.

“This not only stems from views by the local community, but it spreads far and wide from Hong Kong, Australia, United States of America and throughout Europe,” GCS said.

“GCS are delighted that Culture TV is reaching a global audience showcasing Gibraltar’s cultural heritage.”

CultureTV has had nearly 9,000 views up until end of December 2020, and now with the Cultural Online Programming for January, we are certain these numbers will positively increase.

The various programmes ranging from performances, shows and educational initiatives are scheduled throughout January, Monday to Friday between 10am to 6pm.

“Culturetv.gi provides an incredible archive of Gibraltar live performances,” the Minister for Culture John Cortes said.

“It is entertaining and fun to watch and brings back fond memories to many of us in the world of the performing arts. I thoroughly recommend it - it is great and uplifting during these sad and trying times.”

GCS encourages everyone who has not viewed the portal or wishes to follow the online programming to tune in and support the local cultural scene on www.culturetv.gi/online

GCS continues to encourage all cultural organisation and entities, or individuals who may have material, to submit footage of their events, shows and performances, held in local cultural venues.

Entities wishing to submit footage must ensure the recordings submitted are free from copyright restrictions. Event footage can be sent via online video file sharing platforms by emailing: caTV@culture.gov.gi

