GCS invites interest for lockdown Lego competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting expressions of interest for a Lego exhibition to be held once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“It has become apparent that one of the activities families in ‘lockdown’ are engaged in is Lego,

particularly the younger generation,” GCS said.

Organisations, entities, or individuals who may have or are considering spending time at home creating with Lego are invited to submit their interest and / or photos of what they have created to GCS, by email to: info@culture.gi

The closing date for expressions of interest / submissions is: Friday May 8, 2020. For any inquiries please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail