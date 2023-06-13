Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GCS launches National Day poster competition for local students

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has announced the launch of a new National Day poster competition open to local students aged 18 and under.

The competition, which is being organised in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, aims to find an innovative design which will be used by GCS to promote this year’s National Day Programme of Events.

For the first time in three years, National Day will return to its traditional format, with a variety of events being held across various public venues.

The winning poster will be edited to include the Programme of Events, thus in addition to the information below, designs must include an area which allows for the relevant text to be inserted.
1. National Day 2023
2. Sunday 10th September
3. Programme of Events

A panel of judges will select the winning poster which will be awarded a prize of £500.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday June 30.

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on tel.20067236

Most Read

Local News

Spain’s UN ambassador highlights UK’s military presence in Gib in speech to C24

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Rock’s sovereignty ‘will never be a bargaining chip’ in any negotiation, Picardo tells UN

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

13th June 2023

Local News
GSD condemns 'disgraceful' living conditions during flats visits and pledges action

13th June 2023

Local News
Rotary Club’s SUPability fundraiser raises over £18,730

13th June 2023

Local News
Friends of Gibraltar visit British Forces Gibraltar

13th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023