GCS launches National Day poster competition for local students

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has announced the launch of a new National Day poster competition open to local students aged 18 and under.

The competition, which is being organised in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, aims to find an innovative design which will be used by GCS to promote this year’s National Day Programme of Events.

For the first time in three years, National Day will return to its traditional format, with a variety of events being held across various public venues.

The winning poster will be edited to include the Programme of Events, thus in addition to the information below, designs must include an area which allows for the relevant text to be inserted.

1. National Day 2023

2. Sunday 10th September

3. Programme of Events

A panel of judges will select the winning poster which will be awarded a prize of £500.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday June 30.

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on tel.20067236