GCS launches online tours of Mario Finlayson National Gallery

Art enthusiasts will be able to visit the Mario Finlayson National Gallery online and from the comfort of their own homes in a new project led by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Viewers will be able to enjoy a Gallery tour with special interviews and commentary.

Head of Cultural Development, Davina Barbara, invites you to join her as she explores the artworks on display together with Art Advisor Gino Sanguinetti.

The pair will shed some light on many of the pieces which are part of the Government’s art collection and offer information on the artists on display their lives and styles.

The mini-series will also feature Paulette Finlayson who presents a personal insight into the life and work of her late father, Mario Finlayson, after whom the Gallery is named.

Fine Arts President, Paul Cosquieri, will also form part of the programme and share his personal experience and explain the relevance between arts past and present and how Gibraltar’s art heritage continues to influence artists today.

The walk-through focus will feature on Gibraltar Cultural Services Facebook page at 11am. On Friday May 15, it will focus on the works of Gustavo Bacarisas.

Mario Finlayson’s work will be featured on Friday May 22 and the following week, on Friday May 29, the works of Leni Mifsud will be discussed.

Gibraltar Cultural Services is also working on walking tours for Jacobo Azagury and Rudecindo Mannia that will feature online next month.

Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, said: “This is a wonderful addition to our online cultural resource, bringing the works exhibited there into the home and interpreting them for all to see and enjoy.”

“We aim to prepare similar online exhibitions for all such collections in the future.”

For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on 20079750 or email: info@culture.gi