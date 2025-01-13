GCS launches volunteer scheme

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, launched a new voluntary scheme aimed at encouraging individuals to play a vital role in supporting the cultural sector.

“This initiative seeks to strengthen community involvement, promote the arts and highlight the value of volunteering in fostering cultural and personal growth,” said a statement from GCS.

“The arts are an essential part of Gibraltar's cultural identity and this volunteer scheme offers a unique opportunity to be part of something impactful and rewarding.”

“Whether assisting with exhibitions or engaging in cultural events and supporting performances, volunteers can play a key role in enriching our vibrant cultural landscape.”

The statement added that GCS recognises the value of volunteers in building and maintaining a thriving cultural sector.

The scheme aims to not only support the arts but also provide volunteers with a sense of achievement while contributing to community life.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can register with Gibraltar Cultural Services or contact them directly for more information via info@culture.gi or call 200 41839.

No prior experience is require, just enthusiasm and a passion for the arts.

“Together, let’s celebrate and support the arts. Join us and help make a meaningful contribution to Gibraltar's cultural community,” the statement added.