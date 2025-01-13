GCS launches Youth Arts Jamboree 2025

The Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the 2025 Youth Arts Jamboree, running in February and March, which offers diverse artistic opportunities including a video project, library card design competition, recitals, and art tours to inspire young people and celebrate creativity.

GCS, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, said the programme will as in previous years aim to offer new insights and opportunities in the arts whilst inspiring young people to get involved and promote the industry.

The 2025 programme will include a video project, ‘Your Culture Your Story’.

Using videography in an artistic way, young people will be encouraged to create a reel (a short video), to express what culture means to them, or how they view culture and the arts. The minute long video can include speech, performance, slides.

The top prize includes £200 and the opportunity to work with GCS to produce a video showcasing of one of their community events. The closing date for entries is Friday, February 28, 2025.

There is also the Library Membership Card Competition, which is an opportunity to design new membership cards.

Young people and adults alike are being invited to create unique designs to reflect the JMH Library and its place in the community. This initiative aims to celebrate creativity and inclusivity, while reflecting the role of the Library as a cultural and educational hub, said a statement from GCS.

Entries must be submitted by the February 28, 2025. Full details including submission guidelines and templates, are available on culture.gi.

There will also be poetry and short story recitals during an event set to be held at the City Hall in January 2025 to celebrate the work of the winners of the 2024 Spring Short Story and Autumn Poetry Competitions. The winners will be reciting their entries to an invited audience. This will provide a platform for the winners of both events to show off their work and present their creations. The occasion will feature all the categories in each competition.

In addition, there will be art tours at GEMA Gallery and street art tours where schools will be invited to attend GEMA, the Modern Art Gallery at Montagu Bastion which features work by Christian Hook and a selection of artworks, sculptures, photos and videos.

“A historical venue which offers interactive activities for young people to enjoy and appreciate art. In separate tours, they will also be given the opportunity to learn about the Street Art murals located at various points across Gibraltar, which forms part of the Government’s urban regeneration programme. The artist’s inspiration and site-specific challenges will be addressed, putting the art into context within Gibraltar’s urban landscape,” the statement said.