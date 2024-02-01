GCS launches Youth Arts Jamboree video project - Engaging through the Arts

The Youth Arts Jamboree video project, a project to inspire young people to use videography in a creative way, is being launched by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

This project aims to encourage young people to create short videos using their phones or other devices to express what culture means to them, or how they view culture and the arts.

The competition is being run in collaboration with the Gibraltar Youth Service, which will be holding a workshop to offer advice and tips on editing and a studio day for any indoor filming required.

“The aim is to promote the visual arts and engage young people using one of their preferred formats of communication,” said a statement from GCS.

The video should be simple and no longer than a minute, it can include speech, performance, slides etc.

“We encourage participants to be creative and explore the tools available to them.”

Once submitted, the videos will be uploaded on the GCS socials using the hashtags #youthartsjamboree and #gibculturechallenge

There will be a special prize for the creator who has the video that gets the most social media engagement.

The winners will be announced at a special showcase evening held at the GEMA Gallery.

The top prize will be £200 and the opportunity to work with Gibraltar Cultural Services producing a video in relation to one of their community events.

The closing dates for entries is Friday, March 29, 2024.

More details from the development team on development@culture.gov.gi