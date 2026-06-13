GCS opens nominations for Cultural Awards 2026

The Gibraltar Cultural Services has opened the public nomination process for the Cultural Awards 2026, inviting nominations for individuals, groups, projects and organisations that have made a contribution to Gibraltar’s arts and cultural sector over the past year.

The awards will consider achievements between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, with members of the public encouraged to submit nominations for initiatives and accomplishments during that period.

Categories open for nomination include the Junior Award for artists aged 15 and under, the Youth Award for artists aged 16 to 25, and the Senior Award for artists aged 26 and over. Each category recognises individuals or groups who have demonstrated talent or potential during the last year.

The Best Educational Project Award will also recognise projects that have used arts and culture to engage and inspire the community while delivering high-quality artistic outcomes.

The Junior, Youth, Senior and Best Educational Project categories will be decided through a public vote. All funds raised through Gibtelecom voting will be donated to the GBC Open Day Fund.

Other awards, which are not open to public voting, include the Cultural Ambassador Award, recognising an artist or artistic endeavour that has promoted Gibraltar’s talent or profile to a wider audience during the past year.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services will also present an Extraordinary Achievement Award, a discretionary award for an individual or group in recognition of an exceptional achievement during the year.

The Ministry of Culture will present the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of dedication, commitment and service to the arts.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, encouraged the public to participate in the nomination process.

Mr Santos said: “The annual Cultural Awards are the perfect way to highlight those people who work in all genres of the arts and bring joy to our community and further afield. Being nominated is a recognition of commitment, talent and hard work.”

“I really hope the public gets behind this and nominates persons or groups who have entertained, moved and captivated them.”

Nominations can be submitted through an online form available on Culture.gi. Hard copies of the nomination form can be requested by emailing development@culture.gov.gi

The closing date for nominations is July 10, 2026.

The Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 25, 2026 at the Sunborn Hotel.