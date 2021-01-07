GCS tentatively opens Miss Gibraltar 2021 contestant recruitment

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting young women to sign up to the 2021 Miss Gibraltar Pageant, but clarified they will only host the pageant when given the green light from public health.

Organisers said they are cautiously planning and have set a date for the show to be held on Saturday, May 22 and recruitment will commence as from Monday, January 11.

In an online statement the Ministry for Culture and GCS clarified they have no intention of holding the Miss Gibraltar Pageant unless and until the pandemic passes, and it is once again safe to do so.

“This is the case for all performances in Gibraltar, including the Drama Festival, recently announced.”

“The Ministry and GCS have worked hard to keep culture alive through the pandemic keeping within all the guidelines and ensuring cultural activities continue online.”

“Any suggestion that this will not be so with Miss Gib is totally without foundation. We must look ahead and plan with caution for a return to normality.”

“There are many dancers, actors and musicians raring to go so we must plan ahead, but absolutely nothing will happen until it is entirely safe to do so.”

“All performers have every respect for all those working hard to deal with the pandemic and look forward to a time when they will be able to pay tribute to them in the way they do best.”

The event will be organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibmedia.

Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at May 22, 2021) and not more than 26 years old (as at December, 31, 2021). The first ten contestants to sign up will each receive £500.

The winner of Miss Gibraltar will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later on in the year.

Prizes are: Miss Gibraltar £2,000 cash £3,500 clothing allowance and participation at Miss World 2021.

The 1st Princess gets £1,000 cash £500 clothing allowance and the 2nd Princess £500 cash £500 clothing allowance.

The Production Team has said it is encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience.

“It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals from the entertainment and fashion industry,” said a statement from the organisers.

The event and arrangements are subject to change depending on the situation at the time in relation to Covid.

Details for registering online will be provided by Gibraltar Cultural Services. For further information please contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi

The closing date for entries is on Friday, January 29.