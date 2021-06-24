Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

GCS to hold summer workshops and activities



By Chronicle Staff
24th June 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services are offering several workshops and activities for young people to enjoy this summer.

The programme includes two art related workshops at GEMA Gallery with short gallery tours included and a Summer Reading Challenge at The John Mackintosh Hall Library which aims to encourage young readers to keep up their reading, explore new texts and advance their reading skills over the summer months.

On Tuesday, July 13, Zoe Bishop’s “Move to Create Workshop” will take place at 11am.

This workshop will offer a series of games in which children can collaborate in creating art through enjoyable activities.
Suitable and comfortable clothing is recommended for those attending.

The workshop is suited towards children aged 6-11.

The Summer Reading Challenge will begin on Wednesday, July 14 from 11am to 12pm at the John Mackintosh Hall Library.
Sessions will be led by young leaders and take place every other Wednesday throughout July and August.

Young readers will set their own reading goal for the summer months with books of their choice.

They will meet every other week and will be encouraged to discuss their favourite characters, plots, book choices and more.
On Monday, July 19, Ermelinda Duarte’s “Recycling and Art” workshop will take place at 11am.

The artist will be running a creative workshop using unwanted plastics and non-recyclable materials into art, based on her recent installation at GEMA, titled “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – Mandala”.

Participants are encouraged to bring clean, empty crisp packets and bottle tops.
The workshop is suitable for children aged 10- 14.

A guided tour of Gibraltar’s street art will take place on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:30am.

The tour provides an opportunity to learn about the artists and their murals whilst walking through Gibraltar’s iconic streets.

Under 12’s who are participating must be accompanied by an adult.
Booking is essential for all events.

Call 20049161 or email development@culture.gov.gi for more information and bookings.

