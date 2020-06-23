Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jun, 2020

GCSE and A-level exams could be pushed back in 2021

Pic: David Davies/PA Wire

By Press Association
23rd June 2020

By Sophie Morris and George Ryan, PA
The Education Secretary has indicated GCSE and A-level exams could be pushed back next year, as he confirmed he will outline plans to fully re-open UK schools next week.

Gavin Williamson told the Commons he is consulting with exams regulator Ofqual about pushing exams back next year to give pupils and teachers more time to prepare for them.

During education questions, he also told MPs the UK Government will unveil plans next week for the “full return of every single child” to school.

He said: “We’ve given schools extra flexibility to get more children in and we’ve made it clear that next week we’ll be outlining plans for a full return of every single child in every year group back into school.”

Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell) asked whether the 2021 summer exam season could be pushed back from May to July to help students catch up.

Mr Williamson replied: “(Mr Shelbrooke) raises an important point about how do we add more teaching time in and that is why we’ll be consulting with Ofqual about how we can move those exams back giving children extra time in order to be able to learn and really flourish and do incredibly well.”

