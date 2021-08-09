Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GCSE and A-level results days will be electronic, Department of Education confirms

Photo by Pixabay.

By Chronicle Staff
9th August 2021

Tomorrow students across Gibraltar will receive their A-level results electronically, the Department of Education has confirmed.

The decision follows last year when results were delivered via email at 9am, with GCSE results to be delivered this Thursday, August 12.

This is the second year results days have turned electronic in a bid to avoid congregations outside the Bayside and Westside School complex due to the pandemic.

Last June officials at the Department of Education had not yet ruled out students collecting their exam results in person, but said it was likely this would not be the case.

A spokesman for the Government told the Chronicle results days “will be done electronically in keeping with the cautious approach to gatherings that has been taken recently on public health advice following the current spike in positive Covid cases.”

Although students did not sit exams this year, they will be awarded Teacher Assessed Grades due to interruptions to learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This followed the cancellation of official exams by the UK Government which also applied to Gibraltar.

Both respective GCSE and A-level results days will take place earlier than most years, allowing time for students to appeal without losing a University place or the opportunity to undertake A-Levels.

Most Read

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Infectious diseases expert Dr Autilia Newton stands in as Director of Public Health

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt faces call for inquiry after senior GHA doctor warns ‘collapse’ of healthcare management puts patients at risk

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt announces Covid death as hospitalisations rise

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

9th August 2021

Local News
Govt data highlights Gibraltar’s complex migration challenge

9th August 2021

Local News
Local dancer embarks on new journey at Royal Academy of Dance

9th August 2021

Local News
From South Barrack to Rosia Road, GBC enters a new era

9th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021