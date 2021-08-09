GCSE and A-level results days will be electronic, Department of Education confirms

Tomorrow students across Gibraltar will receive their A-level results electronically, the Department of Education has confirmed.

The decision follows last year when results were delivered via email at 9am, with GCSE results to be delivered this Thursday, August 12.

This is the second year results days have turned electronic in a bid to avoid congregations outside the Bayside and Westside School complex due to the pandemic.

Last June officials at the Department of Education had not yet ruled out students collecting their exam results in person, but said it was likely this would not be the case.

A spokesman for the Government told the Chronicle results days “will be done electronically in keeping with the cautious approach to gatherings that has been taken recently on public health advice following the current spike in positive Covid cases.”

Although students did not sit exams this year, they will be awarded Teacher Assessed Grades due to interruptions to learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This followed the cancellation of official exams by the UK Government which also applied to Gibraltar.

Both respective GCSE and A-level results days will take place earlier than most years, allowing time for students to appeal without losing a University place or the opportunity to undertake A-Levels.