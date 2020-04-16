Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

GCSE and A-level results to be released on expected days in August - UK Govt

By Press Association
16th April 2020

By Eleanor Busby, PA Education Correspondent

Students will receive their GCSE and A-level grades on the pre-planned results days in August after exams were cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has confirmed.

A-level pupils will get their results on August 13 and GCSE students will be given their grades on August 20, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

It comes after exams regulator Ofqual said the results would be released no later than originally planned and suggested they could be made available sooner.

The Government originally said it was aiming for grades to be awarded to pupils by the end of July.

Earlier this month, the watchdog instructed teachers to provide grades for students which reflect the results they would have been most likely to achieve if the exams had gone ahead.

Schools and colleges have been told to rank pupils within each grade for each subject but not to share these with families until final results are issued.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: “I am pleased to confirm that GCSE and A-level students will still receive their exam results as planned this summer, on Thursday August 20 and Thursday August 13 respectively.

“I want to thank all those who are helping to make this happen despite the challenges we are facing. We know that this is an important milestone for students, parents and teachers and so I hope this news will provide them with some reassurance and clarity.”

Schools in England closed more than three weeks ago to the majority of pupils, apart from the children of key workers and vulnerable youngsters, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Ofqual launched a two-week consultation on its plans for awarding grades to GCSE and A-level students amid the pandemic.

The regulator had previously said only Year 11 pupils would be awarded GCSE grades, but now it is considering issuing grades to those in Year 10 and below after concerns were raised by parents.

Ofqual is also proposing that appeals should only be allowed if a school or college made a data error when submitting information to the exam board, or if the exam board made a mistake when calculating, assigning or communicating a grade.

The watchdog said: “We do not believe it would be meaningful or appropriate for students to appeal on the basis of their centre’s judgment of their likely performance in the exams, had they gone ahead, or on their position in the centre’s rank order.”

Students will also have the opportunity to sit exams at the earliest opportunity in the new academic year, as well as in summer 2021. If they choose to do this, both grades will stand.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We would imagine that this is a pragmatic decision taken to give exam boards and Ofqual as much time as possible to sort out this year’s grading given the fact that it is a totally untried system forced by extraordinary circumstances.

“That seems pretty reasonable, and actually only returns us to the normal timing of the respective results days.

“Universities have already indicated that they will treat this year’s A-level grades in the normal way so we cannot foresee this decision creating any problems.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises over £13m for NHS after completing charity walk

16th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Charter flights of vegetable pickers from Eastern Europe ‘will bring experience’

16th April 2020

UK/Spain News
World Health Organisation: We cannot wait for vaccine before lifting lockdown

16th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus UK death rate for men twice as high as for women in March – ONS

16th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020