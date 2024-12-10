Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GDP and RGP complete refresher search training course

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2024

Officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) and the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have successfully completed a two-day refresher search training course, led by GDP Police Search Advisers (PolSA).

The Licensed Search Officers (LSOs) participated in a series of practical and theoretical sessions covering various techniques, including building, vehicle, and area searches.
The training culminated in both written and practical exams to assess their proficiency.

Police Search Advisers emphasised the critical role of maintaining a high standard of search capability, highlighting its significance as a fundamental service provided to both the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the people of Gibraltar, said a statement from the MOD.

GDP’s Sgt Gomez said: that “As a police officer, refresher search training is crucial because it ensures we stay sharp and up to date on the latest techniques and tools available.”

“Our ability to conduct thorough, efficient searches can make all the difference in keeping communities safe.”

Most Read

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt rental deal with Bassadone higher than Parliament was told, GSD says

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Features

78 University of Gibraltar graduates celebrate their success

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feetham visits GibDock

10th December 2024

Local News
Cortes unveils HMS Calpe interpretation panel and commemorative plaque

10th December 2024

Local News
Heavy rain expected from Wednesday

10th December 2024

Local News
Residential parking temporarily suspended over Christmas and New Years

10th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024