GDP and RGP complete refresher search training course

Officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) and the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have successfully completed a two-day refresher search training course, led by GDP Police Search Advisers (PolSA).

The Licensed Search Officers (LSOs) participated in a series of practical and theoretical sessions covering various techniques, including building, vehicle, and area searches.

The training culminated in both written and practical exams to assess their proficiency.

Police Search Advisers emphasised the critical role of maintaining a high standard of search capability, highlighting its significance as a fundamental service provided to both the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the people of Gibraltar, said a statement from the MOD.

GDP’s Sgt Gomez said: that “As a police officer, refresher search training is crucial because it ensures we stay sharp and up to date on the latest techniques and tools available.”

“Our ability to conduct thorough, efficient searches can make all the difference in keeping communities safe.”