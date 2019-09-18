Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Sep, 2019

GDP bids farewell to colleague

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2019

The Gibraltar Defence Police recently bade farewell to one of their civilian colleagues.

Katrina Edmonds Busto joined the MOD in September 2007 when she started work in the Met Office. After 10 years she then decided to try pastures new and joined the GDP in January 2017.

Katrina has now enrolled in the Gibraltar University, where she will study for one year on a Post Graduate Course in Education, in order to qualify as a teacher.

Fellow colleagues from the GDP got together to wish Katrina all the very best. They are confident that she will do well in her new career and will be an excellent teacher. They also said she will be sadly missed.

