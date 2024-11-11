GDP dog unit maintains standards in sniffing out danger
Gibraltar Defence Police Dogs were tested on their vital skills to sniff out danger recently during their yearly evaluations. An instructor from the MOD Police in the UK was in Gibraltar recently to ensure the 10 dogs in the GDP are up to scratch. The assurance training has seen the team deploy to various areas...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here