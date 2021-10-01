Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Local News

GDP Firearms Command Training

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2021

Several Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) senior officers travelled to the United Kingdom recently to receive command training from the College of Policing and those delivering the College’s mandated syllabus.

The GDP are mandated to meet all applicable UK policing standards in relation to the deployment of armed officers on both land and in a marine capacity. The majority of the required training is delivered locally often in conjunction with officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police. In addition to the firearms officers themselves there is a need to train those in command to applicable standards.

Chief Inspector Mark Wood attended a Strategic Firearms Commander course at the College of Policing in Ryton, Coventry. After assessment he passed the course and is now qualified to provide overall higher command of both pre-planned and spontaneous firearms operations. Inspector Eric Olivero attended a Cadre Tactical Firearms Commander course at South Wales Police.

Following his satisfactory completion of the course he is now qualified to both plan and command firearms operations. Inspector Nik Baitson attended an Initial Tactical Commander course at the Ministry of Defence Police. Having passed this course, he is now qualified to command spontaneous and planned firearms operations.

Commenting on the successful completion of the courses by the three officers, the Chief of Police Rob Allen said: “I am very proud of the achievement of the command qualifications by these officers. I know how difficult the courses are and the effort necessary to pass them. As we work to further improve our compliance with applicable UK policing standards the completion of this command training is a significant step forward.”

