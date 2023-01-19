GDP inspected by HMICFRS for first time

The Gibraltar Defence Police is being inspected by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire & Rescue Services [HMICFRS] for the first time in the force’s 85 year history.

The inspection is taking place this week although a great deal of preparatory work has already been carried out and relevant documentation provided to the Inspectorate.

Inspectors from HMICFRS will gather information from stakeholders within the GDP and elsewhere before submitting a report of their findings.

The inspection was commissioned by HQ British Forces.

The GDP’s Chief of Police, Rob Allen, said: “This inspection represents a significant milestone in the evolution and development of the GDP.”

“I welcome this opportunity to highlight the capabilities and professionalism of the force and to receive any advice that may be forthcoming following the inspection which will assist us in our pursuit of constant improvement.”