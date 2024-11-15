GDP Officers gear up for 2025 London Marathon to raise £3,000 for Children With Cancer UK

Two Gibraltar Defence Police officers, Sgt Dylan Gomez and PC Stefan Cabezutto, are preparing to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon under "Team GDP," raising funds for Children With Cancer UK and aiming for a £3,000 target through community support and fundraising events.

The London Marathon takes place in April 2025.

“We chose Children With Cancer UK because it’s a charity whose vision is a world where every child and young person survives cancer. Being parents we both know the importance of this cause and we are committed to making a difference by contributing to the fight against childhood cancer and ensuring a brighter future for all children,” said a statement from the duo.

The officers met at work and have been running during their spare time, drastically changing their lifestyles to lose weight and maintain a high level of fitness in preparation for running the gruelling 42.2kms.

“Prior to this life changing experience, we could have only dreamt of being able to run and complete a 5km run, let alone entering a full marathon,” said Sgt Gomez.

“It just feels so surreal that we have this opportunity to run it.”

“Neither Stefan nor I have run a marathon before, but we have completed a few halves as part of training to gauge what level we are at.”

Sgt Cabezutto added that their training is not structured at the moment.

“It is difficult with working patterns and family life, but we try to get in as much training as possible,” he said.

“We have researched training plans as much as we possibly can to make sure that we will be at our best for when the day comes.”

“And you never know, anything could happen on the day. Our goal is to survive the 42kms.”

The officers began their fundraising campaign by holding a stall at this year’s successful HM Naval Base Open Day where they sold GDP Challenge Coins, handcrafted items created by family members, as well as cakes, managing to raise £1020.

Although the officers did not need to raise a specific amount to be able to run for their chosen charity, they set a target of £2000, and following successful fund-raising efforts have set a new target of £3000.

They thank all those members and their families that took the time to visit the stall, including the Minister for Sports Leslie Bruzon, who offered us his insight and full support having run the London marathon himself.

They are also planning some upcoming events to continue their fund-raising efforts and hope for the continued support.